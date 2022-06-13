One of the Heaviest Artillery Attacks on the CENTER OF DONETSK city Civilian Areas by US/Ukrop Nazis in the last 8 Years of War, Happened Today, June 13th - Russell "Texas" Bentley, Donbass.

One of the heaviest artillery attacks on the center of Donetsk city civilian areas by US/Ukrop nazis in the last 8 years of war, happened today, June 13th.





At this point, it's not even news. If you don't know by now who's the good guys and who are the mass murdering coward terrorist war criminals, I got nothing more to say to you.





And if you DO know who is who and what is what, well, the time for talk is over. Our enemies are YOUR enemies too, and soon enough, and I mean REAL soon, they will be killing you and yours just like they are killing us. Your choice is clear - You can bend over and take it, or you can stand up and fight. It's life or death, us or them, starting NOW. Get to work! DAVAI!