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Del BigTree at the HighWire
In 2021, Leilani Lutali was denied a life saving kidney transplant by a Colorado hospital for her vaccination status. Watch the tearful follow-up to this life or death story as she and her donor rejoin Del.
#KidneyDonor #TransplantDenied #LeilaniLutali
POSTED: August 1, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1eed7d-unvaxxed-woman-denied-transplant-wins-fight-of-her-life.html