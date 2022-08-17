FBI Seized Trump’s Passports; Patrick Byrne on How Raid Aims to Incite Trump Supporters

EPOCH TV: Cross Roads with Josh Philipp

Former President Donald Trump claims that the FBI seized his passport during their raid. The incident is raising growing speculation that the Biden administration may arrest the former president.

Patrick Byrne, the founder of Overstock.com who was recently called to testify before the House Committee on January 6, reveals what happened behind the scenes in the Trump White House ahead of the Capitol protests, and details what he believes is a plot around the Mar-a-Lago raid to incite Trump supporters. We speak with Patrick Byrne about this.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

Watch the full live here: https://ept.ms/PlotAgainstYT

