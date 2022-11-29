Healthy Vs Unhealthy Breakfast Comparisons

We compared a healthy protein based breakfast to a not so much healthy breakfast meal including all regular breakfast foods. We compared brown eggs to protein eggs, regular bacon to turkey bacon, pancakes to protein pancakes, orange juice to Sunny-D BCAAs. and brown sugar oats to cream of wheat with a protein scoop. Check out how the two meals compare to each other!
