© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evidence of Advanced Ancient Technology Throughout Egypt A Shocking Reality! [29.09.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
135 views • October 01, 2021
Why is science ignoring significant evidence?
The process of cutting stones, producing bore and drill holes and the smoothing of stone could only have been carried out by machinery.
Such advanced technology must have been utilized.
A technology that could not have lasted the time and became nothing more than just a pile of metal dust.
Where did the Egyptians gain their knowledge of such machinery remains hidden from public knowledge.
476 views Premiered 21 hours ago
Phenomena Magazine
13.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YjVtsjbMxAc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwMD0j2-Y7AkkZsb2UT03GA
The process of cutting stones, producing bore and drill holes and the smoothing of stone could only have been carried out by machinery.
Such advanced technology must have been utilized.
A technology that could not have lasted the time and became nothing more than just a pile of metal dust.
Where did the Egyptians gain their knowledge of such machinery remains hidden from public knowledge.
476 views Premiered 21 hours ago
Phenomena Magazine
13.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YjVtsjbMxAc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwMD0j2-Y7AkkZsb2UT03GA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.