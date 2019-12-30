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Behrman2020: Growing The Libertarian Party (Dan Behrman Mad LiberTEA Time)
The Mad LiberTEA Party
The Mad LiberTEA Party
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4 views • December 30, 2019
Dan "Taxation is Theft" Behrman on growing the LP. Everyone is a libertarian, they just don't know it yet. It's not the ideas it's the message. We all have the thing that speaks to us of liberty, but that's not the thing that brings them all. We're individuals, remember? Don't speak to yourself, speak to THEM!

Full episode: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sqzZA6a1uBSw/

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interviewpoliticspresidentgovernmentconversationcampaignlibertariantaxation is theftmad libertea partylibertea timebehrman2020taxationistheft
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