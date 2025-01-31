World Impact News Episode 1 with David The Indian - Quantum Universe, Halograms and More!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David the Indian from Brazil talks about the Universe and human ability and how this all relates to Spirituality, compassion, love, joy and Exstacy. Stay tuned for this amazing series where no subject goes uncovered and how we lift the veil of knowledge and light to the world and those around it. #spirituality #knowledge #wisdom #davidtheindian #worldimpactnews