© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Kroppen blir sin egen vaccinfabrik" - Ja, men det låter ju säkert och bra...NOT! 🤨
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • May 11, 2021
Den 20:e maj 2020 berättade Lena Hallengren för svenskarna om mRNA-vaccin. Problemet är ju bara att ingen av dessa experimentella produkter ens existerade då eftersom GENTERAPI HAR ALDRIG FUNGERAT. Det är science fiction!!! MEN, med COVID-19 pandemin som ursäkt så NÖD-GODKÄNDES dessa ett halvår senare och har tryckts in i armen på människor i hela världen. Dessa produkter skulle ALDRIG godkännas under normala omständigheter. Ett totalt experiment på hela mänskligheten. INTE OK! 🤨
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.