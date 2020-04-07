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Attachment to desires cause suffering
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4 views • April 07, 2020
Only for informational purposes 🤓📹
Don't Believe anyone do your own research and Come to your own Conclusions
You are the Judge 😈
Don't forget to get my free 2 page book where i explain everything you need to know about studying your astrology chart numerology chart and most importantly your north node which reveals your souls mission for this lifetime
https://tinyurl.com/Your-Souls-Mission
Lets Level Up This Reality ! WE ARE THE REVOLUTION ! 😈
UNTIL NEXT TIME BE GOD 😎
Contact me :
Facebook - Chris Sunshare
Instagram - CSunShare
Don't Believe anyone do your own research and Come to your own Conclusions
You are the Judge 😈
Don't forget to get my free 2 page book where i explain everything you need to know about studying your astrology chart numerology chart and most importantly your north node which reveals your souls mission for this lifetime
https://tinyurl.com/Your-Souls-Mission
Lets Level Up This Reality ! WE ARE THE REVOLUTION ! 😈
UNTIL NEXT TIME BE GOD 😎
Contact me :
Facebook - Chris Sunshare
Instagram - CSunShare
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