2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 158
Published 20 hours ago

2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 158 – Spiritual Warfare

 

Every week we talk about the issues of the day and reference the causes of these issues, including the being sitting at the head of the Executive Table. Who could that be? Satan. Today, we are taking a Deep Dive into Spiritual Warfare, it's history, and how it affects us today.

