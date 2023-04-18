Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lou Dobbs weighs in on Dominion vs. Fox News settlement
73 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Lou Dobbs weighs in on Dominion vs. Fox News settlement


Lou Dobbs, host of The Great America Show, joins Just the News' John Solomon to discuss his reaction to the Dominion vs. Fox News settlement.

https://rumble.com/v2j1v0y-lou-dobbs-weighs-in-on-dominion-vs.-fox-news-settlement.html 





Keywords
fox newslou dobbsdominionsettlement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket