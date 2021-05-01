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George H.W. Bush Funeral. What's in the envelopes?
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389 views • May 01, 2021
It's easy to forget all the things that happened while Trump was in the White House, even though it wasn't that long ago. The evidence of a plan to retake America is there. This is one of them. Hold the line, God has a plan.
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