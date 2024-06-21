DR. WOLFGANG WODARG ON FALSE PANDEMICS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epidemiologist & Former Member of German Parliament, Wolfgang Wodarg, MD, discusses his new book, False Pandemics: Arguments Against the Rule of Fear, which examines the fabricated pandemic alarms of swine and bird flu designed to mislead millions. Hear why he believes it is vital for our immune systems to be exposed to viruses and his surprising take on the threat gain-of-function research.
