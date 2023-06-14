Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 12: Lawyer Brad Dacus

Hey Mr. and Mrs. Christian, it’s not ALL doom and gloom. Founder and CEO of the Pacific Justice Institute, Brad Dacus, joins me to discuss LEGAL victories for Christians and churches happening nationwide. Brad also gives some advice as to what your church can do to get involved and stay legally protected when you do.
Brad is a former Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Phil Gramm, receiving his Juris Doctor from the University of Texas. He’s appeared on dang near all of the alphabet corporate news networks including multiple appearances on Fox news. He’s testified multiple times before the California State legislature and before the United States Congress in D.C. He is host of his own tv show AND President and founder of the Pacific Justice Institute, a non-profit 501c3 legal defense organization that represents clients on matters of religious liberty and civil rights
https://pacificjustice.org/
Dacus Report: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dacus-report/id1653805141
Brad Dacus Live https://hischannel.com/BradDacus
12 Steps to Protect Your Children from Child Protective Services
https://pacificjustice.org/resources/for-parents/12-steps-to-protect-your-children-from-child-protective-services/
