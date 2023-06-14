Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 12: Lawyer Brad Dacus
1 view
channel image
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
Published Wednesday |

Hey Mr. and Mrs. Christian, it’s not ALL doom and gloom. Founder and CEO of the Pacific Justice Institute, Brad Dacus, joins me to discuss LEGAL victories for Christians and churches happening nationwide. Brad also gives some advice as to what your church can do to get involved and stay legally protected when you do. 


Brad is a former Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Phil Gramm, receiving his Juris Doctor from the University of Texas. He’s appeared on dang near all of the alphabet corporate news networks including multiple appearances on Fox news. He’s testified multiple times before the California State legislature and before the United States Congress in D.C. He is host of his own tv show AND President and founder of the Pacific Justice Institute, a non-profit 501c3 legal defense organization that represents clients on matters of religious liberty and civil rights



Follow Brad

https://pacificjustice.org/

Dacus Report: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dacus-report/id1653805141

Brad Dacus Live   https://hischannel.com/BradDacus

12 Steps to Protect Your Children from Child Protective Services

https://pacificjustice.org/resources/for-parents/12-steps-to-protect-your-children-from-child-protective-services/



DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty 

Cash App: $jesusandliberty


TRY MASTER FOCUS: 

https://trymasterfocus.com/AOTCAS


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

Christians4liberty.com

FOLLOW ME

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty 

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty


Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsjesuschristianitychurchcultureculturewar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket