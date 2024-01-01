Babylon is fallen: Origins of the Roman Catholic church & her false doctrines (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Presented by Dr. John Barnett, this presentation looks at the paganism and origins of some of the beliefs of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church. The purpose of this video is NOT to offend Catholics but to bring to light the false, sun worship doctrines and murderous history of the Vatican. Please watch the video in its entirety.





The Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, and the Roman Church being the whore of Babylon according to Revelation 17:1-5, claims it has moral authority to preach what they do. What many Catholic believers do not realize is that the majority of Catholic doctrine cannot be found in the Bible and originates in sun worship.





Further, her popes have also changed the immutable law of God – His holy and eternal ten commandments – by deleting the second commandment on idolatry, changing the Sabbath day from the commanded 7th day to the 1st day in honor of the sun god Mithra and divided the commandment on coveting in two.





The popes of Rome are responsible for the torture and murder of well over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages, thus making the Vatican the biggest murderous organization in human history.





The popes of Rome have also put the Bible on the list of forbidden books in 1229. The popes and hierarchy of the Vatican practice same sex affairs and the abuse of children at the hands of Catholic prelates.





The sins of the Vatican have reached heaven and our heavenly Father is calling out to Catholics to “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities” (Revelation 18:4-5).





The remaining part of Revelation 18 speaks of how the Roman Catholic Church will come to her end. Accordingly, the Vatican has NO moral authority since she denies Christ, His word, His doctrines and His commandments!





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington