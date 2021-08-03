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Cubans Share Experiences with Communism-- BLM + Experience Red-pilled
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21 views • August 03, 2021
The idea of Marxism/communism catches on amongst young people over and over again, because they lack the experience of what it's actually like to live under the totalitarian system which takes away our freedom's and decision-making from the individual. Here are Cuban dissidents, who have personal experience with the system, sharing their experiences with the masses of the United States so that people can gain an appreciation of what it's actually like.
Specifically some speak out against BLM after being originally in favor of the organization after realizing that they are communist ideology prevails over truth.
#BLM #communism #cuba
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Specifically some speak out against BLM after being originally in favor of the organization after realizing that they are communist ideology prevails over truth.
#BLM #communism #cuba
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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