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Cubans Share Experiences with Communism-- BLM + Experience Red-pilled
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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21 views • August 03, 2021
The idea of Marxism/communism catches on amongst young people over and over again, because they lack the experience of what it's actually like to live under the totalitarian system which takes away our freedom's and decision-making from the individual. Here are Cuban dissidents, who have personal experience with the system, sharing their experiences with the masses of the United States so that people can gain an appreciation of what it's actually like.
Specifically some speak out against BLM after being originally in favor of the organization after realizing that they are communist ideology prevails over truth.
#BLM #communism #cuba

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freedomantifablmcommunismcubamarxistsocialismtyrannymarxismindoctrinationfidel castroblack lives mattercampus reformrest in power fidel
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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