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https://gettr.com/post/p26qx9h3dff 2023.01.29 The verdict on the Wei Lihong case attests New Federal State of China's mission to take down the CCP; our good deeds and investment via the farms are sound, and it will be a future reference case in the western legal system.
九指妖案件的结论证明新中国联邦在灭共，在干正事，投资是好的，会成为案例。