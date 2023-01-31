https://gettr.com/post/p26qx9h3dff 2023.01.29 The verdict on the Wei Lihong case attests New Federal State of China's mission to take down the CCP; our good deeds and investment via the farms are sound, and it will be a future reference case in the western legal system.
九指妖案件的结论证明新中国联邦在灭共，在干正事，投资是好的，会成为案例。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.