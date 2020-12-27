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Learn How COVID-19 Controllers Took Over The World In 2020
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303 views • December 27, 2020
Dec 26, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
We're witnessing a corporate take over/the forced mutation of humanity
https://www.infowars.com/posts/learn-how-covid-19-controllers-took-over-the-world-in-2020/
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fe7a6cc2929071495588954
The Alex Jones Show
We're witnessing a corporate take over/the forced mutation of humanity
https://www.infowars.com/posts/learn-how-covid-19-controllers-took-over-the-world-in-2020/
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fe7a6cc2929071495588954
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