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My Dream Finally Came True | Welcome to the Homestead
Nature's Always Right
Nature's Always Right
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180 views • September 29, 2020
Welcome to Our New Homestead. Thank you to everyone who has watched and supported my over the years to get to this point, you know what a journey it's been! I'm excited to share the new chapter of NAR, bigger and better than ever.

FOLLOW ME HERE:
Website: https://naturesalwaysright.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesalwaysright/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naturesalwaysright/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NaturesAlwaysR
LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@naturesalwaysright:b?r=EN8n7c4C8W9Gx5iseeVYM3g8wSEbpdzc
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7MqfG8UdrbPp/
Bit Tube: https://bittube.tv/profile/naturesalwaysright
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/naturesalwaysright

JOIN MY NEWSLETTER - https://bit.ly/2PO0ZTf

MY RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM:
Drip Depot for best irrigation parts: https://aff.dripdepot.com/aff/idevaffiliate.php?id=251
Seeds from True Leaf Market: http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11415-181670-153185
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Bootstrap Farmer: http://shrsl.com/21bnf
Farmer's Friend Tools: http://bit.ly/2GSKgMc
Earthway Direct Seeder: https://amzn.to/2KhFC8w
$10 off GreenStalk Vertical Garden use 'nature77' - http://lddy.no/ofvq
$20 off Coolbot - Build Your Own Walk-in Fridge: https://bit.ly/3bFj7d1

NAR Merch - https://naturesalwaysright.com/shop/

SUPPORT FUTURE VIDEOS VIA PAYPAL OR PATREON: THANK YOU!
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/naturesalwaysright

PATREON - GET ADVICE AND REWARDS
Help me start a small scale farming revolution!
https://www.patreon.com/naturesalwaysright
*********************************************************************
RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
Mel Bartholomew's "Square Foot Gardening" - Great for beginner gardeners - http://amzn.to/2ErtZOu
Toby Hemenway's "Gaia's Garden" - For everyone, learn ecology, soil building, permaculture, holistic garden design- http://amzn.to/2srS0PT
Masanobu Fukuoka's "The One Straw Revolution" - Inspirational book, Introduction to natural farming/philosophy - http://amzn.to/2Et69BM
JADAM Korean Organic Farming: https://amzn.to/2V8bxye

-These are for farming/growing techniques and business/sales/marketing/operations strategies:
JM Fortier's "The Market Gardener" - http://amzn.to/2GdYgfY
Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM
Ben Hartman's "The Lean Farm" - http://amzn.to/2HhetlZ

*********************************************************************
🌟MUSIC BY: Epidemic Sound - https://www.epidemicsound.com/referral/145r6x/
*********************************************************************
-Some links above provide commissions.
#homestead #farmer #growyourownfood
Keywords
farmhomesteadgarden
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