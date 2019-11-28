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Alexa's Dark Side. My True Horror Story.
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84 views • November 28, 2019
Nowadays, almost everyone has Amazon Alexa in their house. Do you have Alexa at home? Do you feel safe having her? I'm not sure if I feel safe anymore after receiving this true horror story that happened to a teenager in the United States. This scary Alexa story sent shivers down my spine and made me turn Alexa off just in case. I mean I started to use her again a couple of days later, because life is easier with her. Maybe... we rely too much on technology...? What do you think?
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