Definitive Guide To Lib Propaganda

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A Quick And Dirty Guide To Regime Propaganda
* This may be one of the finest articles about radical leftist propaganda that I’ve ever read.
* I discuss the article and its conclusions about far-left propaganda:
• “That’s Not Happening And It’s Good That It Is”
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show: Episode 1571 | 27 July 2021
https://rumble.com/vke873-ep.-1571-the-definitive-guide-to-liberal-propaganda-the-dan-bongino-show.html