Definitive Guide To Lib Propaganda

A Quick And Dirty Guide To Regime Propaganda
* This may be one of the finest articles about radical leftist propaganda that I’ve ever read.
* I discuss the article and its conclusions about far-left propaganda:
• “That’s Not Happening And It’s Good That It Is”
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show: Episode 1571 | 27 July 2021
https://rumble.com/vke873-ep.-1571-the-definitive-guide-to-liberal-propaganda-the-dan-bongino-show.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.