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The Distraction Faction - Ukraine
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153 views • March 05, 2022
This is but another distraction. How long does an experimental drug need to incubate in a host in order to produce the desired result? Everything is by design. What takes the mind of the people off the subject at hand? War. Look back at your history. Every world war includes a pandemic. Lies, deceit, trickery and consolidation of power. The way in which His-Story is told to you, will determine how you should respond. Look deeper, do your due diligence and follow the Holy Spirit for the truth and understanding of what is happening. I pray this finds you well.
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