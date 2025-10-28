Canada Tariff commercial, Canada’s Real Enemy Isn’t Trump — It’s Trillions in Dirty Money!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump wasn’t attacking Canadians — he was going after the money-laundering machine that keeps Canada afloat. Between 2011 and 2019, over $2.4 trillion in Chinese capital flooded into Canada’s real estate and financial system. Provinces like Alberta and British Columbia were awash in laundered cash, hidden behind shell companies and offshore buyers. “Without money laundering, Canada would have been in a recession years ago.” – Mike Martins This clip dives deep into: Doug Ford’s failed anti-tariff posturing and how it backfired Trump’s economic retaliation against Canada’s corruption pipeline The Mark Carney connection — from Canada’s banking chair to the Bank of England, laundering billions through real estate markets How foreign capital inflated home prices beyond reach for Canadians The Fentanyl and money-laundering nexus that the media refuses to touch 🇨🇦 Canada isn’t under attack from abroad — it’s already been sold out from within. 🎙️ From Mike in the Night — Episode 622 (Season 33 Episode 5) #MikeMartins #MarkCarney #ChinaTakeover #Trump #CanadaMoneyLaundering #DougFord #FentanylCrisis #CanadianHousingCrisis #RealEstateBubble #GlobalCorruption #EconomicCollapse #MikeInTheNight