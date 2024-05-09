Pharmekia & Paganistan: Prophecy Roundtable

The Bible tells us that Pharmekia, end time's sorcery, will be increasing.
What are the signs? What should we do to combat it?
Where is Paganistan in America? Why is it there?
Join special guest Dr. William Schnoebelen to discuss these scary topics that confront you today.
