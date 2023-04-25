Create New Account
Coming "Russia" cyberattack predictive programming announcement
38 views
channel image
PJ Glassey
Published 20 hours ago |

We're getting closer. We don't know when, but there will be a false flag triggered when they need it. This one will be a cyberattack on our infrastructure, announced in this video by the Whitehouse, and predicted by Klaus Schwab in 2020 (https://www.brighteon.com/45225899-a687-4723-8f1a-30737037a6e1?t=20). 

Keywords
false flagrussiawarpredictive programmingwhitehousecyberattackklaus schwab

