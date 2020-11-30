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Dark Winter Info, El Paso Nurse Covid-19 Horrors, Army Unit for Anti-Vax Militants: 12.01.2020
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1399 views • December 01, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
“Dark Winter” Was The Code Name For A Scenario In Which A Biological Weapon Was Used Against The American Populace
Submitted by Karen
http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/dark-winter-was-the-code-name-for-a-scenario-in-which-a-biological-weapon-was-used-against-the-american-populace
--
El Paso Nurse Shares Horrors of COVID-19 | NowThis
Submitted by David
Watch Video: https://youtu.be/D7j36vvZkuA
--
British Elite Army Unit To Spy On & Combat 'Anti-Vax Militants': Sunday Times
Submitted by Rolf
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/british-elite-army-unit-spy-combat-anti-vaxxers-sunday-times
--
Massive 'Lava Lamp' Blobs Deep Inside Earth Have Scientists Puzzled
https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html
--
11/30/2020 -- SECOND 50,000ft. VOLCANIC BLAST - Two large M6.0+ earthquakes - Rare M4.0 hits Germany
https://youtu.be/kHZzGLySRxw
--
https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
Turkey’s grain store is being completely devoured by gigantic sinkholes (video)
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/turkey-sinkhole-food-production-farming-agriculture.html
--
Catastrophe on Earth recognized as irreversible
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/catastrophe-on-earth-recognized-as-irreversible.html
--
Another monolith has turned up in Romania
https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/news/341398/another-monolith-has-turned-up-in-romania
--
M 4.0 - GERMANY - 2020-11-30 23:25:45 UTC
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=925577
--
Outburst at Desolation Lake
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147594/outburst-at-desolation-lake
--
72 Types Of Americans That Are Considered “Potential Terrorists” In Official Government Documents-
https://mew.travel.blog/2020/11/30/72-types-of-americans-that-are-considered-potential-terrorists-in-official-government-documents-you-can-now-be-considered-a-potential-terrorist-just-because-of-you/
--
COVID19 Testing In Tatters As Fake Science Is Exposed
https://principia-scientific.com/covid19-testing-in-tatters-as-fake-science-is-exposed/
--
"Recombinant" - 11/15/20
https://youtu.be/sGN1v1sn__0
"Answers" - 11/17/20
https://youtu.be/tAal0wLQgyw
--
https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/30/trump-makes-one-last-salvo-at-historic-israel-middle-east-peace-deals-n1181546
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/concerns-growing-two-million-chickens.html?m=1
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/another-400000-chickens-and-ducks.html?m=1
--
https://theredalertnews.com/lou-dobbs-trump-must-take-drastic-action/
--
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspiracy-economics-health/all-hell-about-break-loose-washington-dc-state-absolute-panic
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-30-situation-update-nov-30th-is-joe-biden-preparing-to-concede-rumors-emerge-of-biden-seeking-pardon-deal-from-trump.html
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-01-general-mcinerney-calls-for-president-trump-to-invoke-insurrection-act.html
--
https://youtu.be/lYZZxxYBrS0
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
“Dark Winter” Was The Code Name For A Scenario In Which A Biological Weapon Was Used Against The American Populace
Submitted by Karen
http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/dark-winter-was-the-code-name-for-a-scenario-in-which-a-biological-weapon-was-used-against-the-american-populace
--
El Paso Nurse Shares Horrors of COVID-19 | NowThis
Submitted by David
Watch Video: https://youtu.be/D7j36vvZkuA
--
British Elite Army Unit To Spy On & Combat 'Anti-Vax Militants': Sunday Times
Submitted by Rolf
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/british-elite-army-unit-spy-combat-anti-vaxxers-sunday-times
--
Massive 'Lava Lamp' Blobs Deep Inside Earth Have Scientists Puzzled
https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html
--
11/30/2020 -- SECOND 50,000ft. VOLCANIC BLAST - Two large M6.0+ earthquakes - Rare M4.0 hits Germany
https://youtu.be/kHZzGLySRxw
--
https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
Turkey’s grain store is being completely devoured by gigantic sinkholes (video)
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/turkey-sinkhole-food-production-farming-agriculture.html
--
Catastrophe on Earth recognized as irreversible
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/catastrophe-on-earth-recognized-as-irreversible.html
--
Another monolith has turned up in Romania
https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/news/341398/another-monolith-has-turned-up-in-romania
--
M 4.0 - GERMANY - 2020-11-30 23:25:45 UTC
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=925577
--
Outburst at Desolation Lake
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147594/outburst-at-desolation-lake
--
72 Types Of Americans That Are Considered “Potential Terrorists” In Official Government Documents-
https://mew.travel.blog/2020/11/30/72-types-of-americans-that-are-considered-potential-terrorists-in-official-government-documents-you-can-now-be-considered-a-potential-terrorist-just-because-of-you/
--
COVID19 Testing In Tatters As Fake Science Is Exposed
https://principia-scientific.com/covid19-testing-in-tatters-as-fake-science-is-exposed/
--
"Recombinant" - 11/15/20
https://youtu.be/sGN1v1sn__0
"Answers" - 11/17/20
https://youtu.be/tAal0wLQgyw
--
https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/30/trump-makes-one-last-salvo-at-historic-israel-middle-east-peace-deals-n1181546
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/concerns-growing-two-million-chickens.html?m=1
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/another-400000-chickens-and-ducks.html?m=1
--
https://theredalertnews.com/lou-dobbs-trump-must-take-drastic-action/
--
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspiracy-economics-health/all-hell-about-break-loose-washington-dc-state-absolute-panic
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-30-situation-update-nov-30th-is-joe-biden-preparing-to-concede-rumors-emerge-of-biden-seeking-pardon-deal-from-trump.html
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-01-general-mcinerney-calls-for-president-trump-to-invoke-insurrection-act.html
--
https://youtu.be/lYZZxxYBrS0
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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