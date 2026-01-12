Wood Crusher Test Run | Wood Chips & Sawdust Crushing Performance

In this video, we showcase a real test run of our industrial wood crusher processing wood chips and sawdust into uniform, fine particles. From stable feeding to smooth crushing, every detail reflects the machine’s reliable performance and solid structural design.





Designed for biomass pellet production, wood pellet plants, and downstream pelletizing systems, this crusher delivers consistent particle size, high throughput, and low vibration during operation. The test run demonstrates excellent crushing efficiency, minimal dust leakage, and stable motor load—even under continuous working conditions.





🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867