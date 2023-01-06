TOP VACCINOLOGIST: CLINICAL TRIALS FAIL TO SUPPORT CLAIM ‘VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM’

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







The Highwire with Del Bigtree









Informed Consent Action Network (icandecide.org) funded Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., to depose and later cross-examine world-leading Vaccinologist, Dr. Kathyrn Edwards in 2020. Within the hours-long cross-examination she gave a shocking answer to the question; “Do childhood vaccine trials support the CDC’s claim that vaccines do not cause autism?” Regardless of your stance on the issue of Vaccines and Autism, her answer is a must-see.

#EdwardsDeposition #GodmotherOfVaccines #VaccinesAndAutism #UntilProvenOtherwise #ICANlegal

POSTED: January 6, 2023