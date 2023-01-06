Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TOP VACCINOLOGIST: CLINICAL TRIALS FAIL TO SUPPORT CLAIM ‘VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM’
156 views
channel image
What is happening
Published a day ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


The Highwire with Del Bigtree



Informed Consent Action Network (icandecide.org) funded Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., to depose and later cross-examine world-leading Vaccinologist, Dr. Kathyrn Edwards in 2020. Within the hours-long cross-examination she gave a shocking answer to the question; “Do childhood vaccine trials support the CDC’s claim that vaccines do not cause autism?” Regardless of your stance on the issue of Vaccines and Autism, her answer is a must-see.

#EdwardsDeposition #GodmotherOfVaccines #VaccinesAndAutism #UntilProvenOtherwise #ICANlegal

POSTED: January 6, 2023

Keywords
liescrimemmrmoneytrialsvaccines do not cause autismthe highwire with del bigtreechildhood vaccinetop vaccinologistclinical trials failsupport claimdr kathyrn edwards

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket