PASSIVE & RESIDUAL Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others AVOID the Top 20 Most Dehydrating Habits & Places

ORIGINAL TITLE: The Top 20 Habits, Places, & Activities to Avoid IF You Want to Be Well-Hydrated

Video going over 20 things to avoid if you want to optimize hydration by "The Maximizing Intracellular Hydration Coach," Danny "The Glyphosate Guy" Tseng.





1 flying in an airplane (or submerged in a submarine or going into space)





2 drinking alcohol or lots of coffee &/or tea





3 taking prescription medication(s) or certain over-the-counter drugs





4 cigarette &/or marijuana smoking or tobacco use





5 excessive sweating whether from being in a very hot & humid place, exercising (this includes love-making), steam room, or sauna use (to learn about a portable sauna w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat FDA-registered medical device, visit:

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6 being in a hot/dry environment





7 simply not drinking enough hydrating fluids &/or eating high water content fruits & veggies for your age, activity level, height/weight, etc.

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8 excessive Diarrhea or vomiting





9 being close to sources of man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs) such as 5G antennas, Wi-Fi, talking on a cellphone, using Bluetooth/Airpods, or holding or using other electronic devices such as a desktop or laptop computer even if hard-wired in (being exposed to artificial blue light would also fall into this category)





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10 sitting in a vehicle

11 not getting enough sunlight & UVB light (being indoors the vast majority of the time)

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12 not moving enough (to jump on a mini-trampoline, visit my shortened Needak affiliate link @

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13 doing little to no earthing/grounding. Learn all about biolectromagnetism @ any of

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14 eating, drinking, &/or breathing-in glyphosate (the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed-killer) since it's also used as a dessicant (drying agent)

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15 eating lots of salt-laden or ultra-processed foods





16 chronic stress





17 not consuming the minimum RDA for Potassium (4.7 GRAMS) since this helps water get INSIDE cells & is needed to build structured h2o





18 excessive blood or plasma donating w/o adequately replenishing lost fluids





19 excessive blood loss whether from trauma, menstruation, or any other cause





20 eating lots of freeze-dried food or dried fruits & veggies