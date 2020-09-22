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The Mystery Man Growing A Guerilla Food Forest
The Grow Network
The Grow Network
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1337 views • September 22, 2020
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Marjory discovers a clandestine guerrilla food forest hidden in the jungles of Puerto Rico. And then she tracks down the mystery man who is behind it all. Is this something you could do? And why would you want to? See how one man is doing his part to stop the destruction of the Earth.

Why not grow food abundantly on public land? We're in this together.

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VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://thegrownetwork.com/

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FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/growyourowngroceries

INSTAGRAM @the_grow_network | https://www.instagram.com/the_grow_network

TWITTER @TheGrowNetwork | https://www.facebook.com/growyourowngroceries

SUPPORT OUR WORK ON PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/thegrownetwork

JOIN THE ACADEMY: https://academy.thegrownetwork.com/

GROW YOUR OWN GROCERIES: https://www.GrowHalf.com/

50 FREE FERTILIZERS: https://www.freefertilizers.com/

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About me: I’m Marjory Wildcraft, the founder of The Grow Network, an online community of 450,000 people who are stopping the destruction of the Earth via homegrown food. National Geographic featured me as an expert in off-grid living, I hosted Mother Earth News Online Homesteading Summit, and I'm listed in Who’s Who in America for having inspired hundreds of thousands of backyard gardens. I’m the focus of Reuter's award-winning article on Food Sustainability. https://thegrownetwork.com/about-us
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foodgardeningsunlightgardenwaterhow-togrowgroceriessoilvegetable gardenhow to groweasy vegetables to growoutdoor gardening
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