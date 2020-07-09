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C0R0NAVlRUS Cases Surging but Deaths are Not, Here's Why (MIRRORED)
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213 views • July 09, 2020
C0R0NAVlRUS Cases Surging but Deaths are Not, Here's Why (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ben Swann at:-
https://youtu.be/WHneIqBNpp0
With new cases of C0R0NAVlRUS surging across the country, the nation is panicking once again talking about the need for more masks, more lock-downs and asking when we can finally get that vaccine. But hold on, because once again new numbers show that the number of people who have already had this virus is vastly higher than what’s being reported… and as the number of cases is surging, the number of deaths is not, here's why.
Be sure to check out our sponsor for this episode Createtailwind.com. Here is Ben's interview with the company about the power of "infinite banking." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=967k0KRcQ_w
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Mirrored from You Tube channel Ben Swann at:-
https://youtu.be/WHneIqBNpp0
With new cases of C0R0NAVlRUS surging across the country, the nation is panicking once again talking about the need for more masks, more lock-downs and asking when we can finally get that vaccine. But hold on, because once again new numbers show that the number of people who have already had this virus is vastly higher than what’s being reported… and as the number of cases is surging, the number of deaths is not, here's why.
Be sure to check out our sponsor for this episode Createtailwind.com. Here is Ben's interview with the company about the power of "infinite banking." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=967k0KRcQ_w
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Create Tailwind: https://Createtailwind.com
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann
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