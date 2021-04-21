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HOW WE ARE TO SERVE GOD IN THE END-TIMES
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Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 4:7-11. Peter writes, ‘The time is near when all things will end’. He wrote these words almost 2000 years ago. We do not know when the end will come. But one day it will. It may happen while we ourselves are still alive. So we must always be ready. All Christians should think clearly about their daily behaviour. They should live in the way that God wants. This will help their prayers. Then they will be ready to meet Jesus when he comes back.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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