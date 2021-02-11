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Tank & The Wizard - Episode 1- 11/02/21
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35 views • November 03, 2021
Tank & The Wizard take us on a wild ride, from The Chinese Elders described by The Wizard as a 'big scam' who plan the currency reset which in fact will crash the global currency, to a close call for a Wells Fargo lawsuit over the repo law and breaking down the various Chinese families who negotiated a peaceful transfer of power from the American deep state to the Chinese deep state in a meeting that took place in the 1970s. Pertinent clues are discussed as to the origins of coronavirus and the deep state operation underway.
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