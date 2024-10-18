Constitutional Crisis and the Election Long Pause | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 23

This special Hurricane II episode features a candid discussion with John Michael Chambers with current updates on the war and the election and what’s to follow November 5th . 40K FTV regular programming returns next week. Guest for October and November include…Rachel Right Side Blonde, Jovan Pulitzer, Derek Johnson, SG Anon, Dr. Jan Halper -Hayes, Lt. Col Riccardo Bosi, Trennis Evans , Loyd Brunson & 107.





* What did President mean when he said we will be voting January 5th?





* Why is BHO saying “we have time then” is HRC or Big Mike on deck to replace Harris?





* November 5th There Will Be a Pause into Spring 2025 – uncertifiable results





* Constitutional crisis is coming. It will be severe

The last trigger available is THE U.S. MILITARY – Will be activated





* EBS will not necessarily be used in the fashion as much of the patriot narrative has portrayed and may be activated months out





* The cellular system has been weaponized!!!





* The system is already fixed and that is what we will go after





* Epic rough times from here on out through Spring 2025 brace for impact

2020 it’s not over yet!





* Steal – Reveal – Certify – Restore the Republic





*Nukes and city devastation and more to get Trump – nothing is beyond the pale





* The entire world hangs in the balance – global wars escalating





* Economy of US and the world will be affected – The USD will NOT collapse but will suffer





* Buy Gold Buy Silver Buy Now! GET OUT OF THE SYSTEM





* Civil War – No? Civil unrest – Yes!





* GITMO - GUAM - PLANES - 4 PORTS FOREIGN COUNTRIES





* 500,000 Indictments





* Trials- executions





* Global round up





* Tunnels





* Vatican gold removed





* Expect the unexpected – you know enough prepare and brace for impact





* The biggest “Block Party” will unfold in America once this mess is behind us – it’s in the works





* America will be made great again and we will be helping to make this happen





* America will survive God is not through with this





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com





Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc