The Narcoführer Feels Confident Enough to Shit-Talk After Trump Phone Calls (video from yesterday, Oct 12th)

Zelensky claimed that Russia is “starting to fear” after hearing news about the U.S. decision to possibly supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, calling it the kind of “pressure” that should be applied to Moscow.

In his evening address, he once again accused Russia of attacking the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, insisting that “Ukrainian specialists” should be allowed to take control since the plant is currently operating on diesel generators.

He also alleged that Russian strikes on Ukraine’s logistics and energy infrastructure were a result of “Russia failing to achieve their desired summer results on the ground.”

In short, Zelensky appeared very confident after his phone calls with Trump — the kind of white-powder confidence that tends to blur reality. But looking back at what happened the last time he decided to threaten Russia (with blackouts) and the reality on the ground, he may regret taunting Russia very soon.

Adding, from today:

EU supports the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, — head of European diplomacy

The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas stated that Russia continues to pursue its goals, including attempting to rewrite the security architecture of Europe, so allies need to act bolder.

"The defense roadmap will have very specific stages and key areas of capability that will determine how we move towards the set goals to be truly ready by 2030...," Kallas noted.

She also emphasized the threat of hybrid attacks from Russia, which affect European countries as well, including violations of airspace and other forms of pressure.