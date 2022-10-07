Create New Account
Turpentine In Capsules Protocol!
Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Videos Mentioned In The Video Are Linked Below:


Turpentine And Sugar Full Healing Protocol And Demonstration - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FcLOg8KkvzhJ/

Turpentine And Castor Oil Full Protocol And Demonstration - https://www.bitchute.com/video/S2NWM8tgfOCt/

Should You Take Turpentine With Sugar Or Castor Oil? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/8DFT9ytkO5ew/


Turpentine In Capsules Protocol


Not everyone that gets into using 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine internally for healing to eliminate candida and/or parasites finds it easy to consume due to the very strong taste of Turpentine.


I have a very simple solution for people who do not want to taste the Turpentine when consuming it, it's a protocol that involves using empty 00 capsules, Turpentine, and Sugar/Castor oil which I created many years ago.


In this video, I go into very specific detail on performing this Turpentine in capsules protocol, everything I have mentioned above, and more, so If you are someone who wants to learn the in's and outs of this Turpentine healing protocol make sure to watch it from start to finish!


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


