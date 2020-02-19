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"Isaac Kappy Dropping tons of names Please Share WWG1WGA"
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101 views • February 19, 2020
Posted on Youtube 7-16-2018 and since removed. "Steven Spielberg is a pedophile!" Isaac Kappy (b. 2-17-1977, d. 5-13-2019) was a Jewish actor in Hollywood, CA., who became disgusted by what he saw going on around him and decided to go public with the information that he had.
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