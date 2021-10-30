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WHO WILL BE PROTECTED BY GOD IN THE END TIMES?
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103 views • October 30, 2021
The Revelation describes two groups of people during the Tribulation. Together, they could be considered the last church, but one group (the 144,000 of Revelation) seems to have something that the other group (the great multitude) does not have. Martyrdom may be expected in both groups, but Revelation 12 talks about divine protection for the first group, and special recognition as God's servants. How can you be a part of this group and avail yourself of this special protection?
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