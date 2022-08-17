X22 REPORT Ep. 2851b - DS/DOJ/FBI Are Trapped, Trump is Forcing the Corrupt & Antifa into the Light, Renegade

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2851b - August 16, 2022

[DS]/[DOJ]/[FBI] Are Trapped,Trump Is Forcing The Corrupt & Antifa Into The Light, Renegade

The [DS] is now trapped, Trump is exposing the corrupt, they people are starting to see it and believe it. Sometimes you must show the people. He is forcing [DS] out of the shadows and into the light. The election fraud case is getting strong and stronger, it's now being proven that a foreign government was working with the [DS] players to overthrow the US government. Trump sends messages, leaves out the letter R, which stands for Renegade.

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