X22 REPORT Ep. 2851b - DS/DOJ/FBI Are Trapped, Trump is Forcing the Corrupt & Antifa into the Light, Renegade

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2851b - August 16, 2022
[DS]/[DOJ]/[FBI] Are Trapped,Trump Is Forcing The Corrupt & Antifa Into The Light, Renegade
The [DS] is now trapped, Trump is exposing the corrupt, they people are starting to see it and believe it. Sometimes you must show the people. He is forcing [DS] out of the shadows and into the light. The election fraud case is getting strong and stronger, it's now being proven that a foreign government was working with the [DS] players to overthrow the US government. Trump sends messages, leaves out the letter R, which stands for Renegade.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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