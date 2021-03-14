Biden Publicly Gropes, Fondles, Sniffs Little Children Young Girls Compilation

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Cuomo is accused by seven women of acting inappropriately. Joe Biden’s Groping, Fondling and Sniffing of Children and Women CAUGHT ON VIDEO Makes Andrew Cuomo Look Like a Novice
Joe Biden’s groping and sexual deviance is not a secret. The Secret Service was well aware of his sexual abuse.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the former SS Agent asserted that, “We had to cancel the VP Christmas get together at the Vice President’s house because Biden would grope all of our wives and girlfriend’s asses.” The annual party was for agents and Navy personnel who were tasked with protecting the Biden family.
“He would mess with every single woman or teen. It was horrible,” the agent said.
see Gateway Pundit articles:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/joe-bidens-groping-fondling-sniffing-children-women-caught-video-makes-andrew-cuomo-look-like-novice/
and
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/flashback-former-joe-biden-secret-service-agent-we-had-to-protect-women-from-him-weinstein-level-stuff/