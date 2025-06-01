💣Russia’s Bryansk: Bridge collapsed over moving passenger Train - Sabotage explosion! - part 1

UPDATE: The derailment of the passenger train occurred due to the collapse of a road bridge span, the Moscow Railway reports. The incident was the result of “unauthorized interference in transport operations,” indicating deliberate sabotage.

The entire locomotive crew of the Klimov–Moscow train was killed in the explosion, according to Baza.

The blast, caused by the detonation of a bridge support in the Vygonichsky district of Russia’s Bryansk region, left no survivors among the crew.

One 5-6 month old baby is in serious condition following the bridge collapse and passenger train accident in Russia’s Bryansk region, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Center for Disaster Medicine.

Eleven ambulance teams have been dispatched to the scene.

The train derailment in Russia’s Bryansk region was caused by an explosion, according to the Bryansk Center for Disaster Medicine, as reported by Izvestia.

Tonight: Video description and previous info:

The bridge collapse in Russia’s Bryansk region has killed four people and injured more than 40, according to SHOT.

Emergency crews are cutting through metal train cars to free trapped passengers.

The number of injured continues to rise.

Several channels have reported sightings of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance units operating in the Bryansk region.

According to reports an explosion occurred as a train traveling from Klimov to Moscow passed over the bridge. Reports indicate that improvised explosive devices (IEDs) detonated at the moment the train was crossing, causing the structure to fail.

The four fatalities were reportedly at the epicenter of the blast.

Says media reports, more info added:

A major incident occurred in Russia’s Bryansk Region when a bridge collapsed over a moving passenger train near the village of Vygonichi. At the time of the collapse, several heavy trucks were crossing the bridge; they plunged onto the train below, causing severe damage.

According to initial reports, the affected train was traveling from Moscow to Klimovo. Emergency services and local authorities are on the scene.

Casualties and Damage

Early estimates indicated seven injured, but the number has since risen sharply. According to reports from Mash and RT, at least 22 people have been injured, including three in critical condition. RT sources later suggested the number of injured could exceed 40.

Eyewitnesses described passengers being thrown from their bunks during the collapse. Footage from the scene confirms significant destruction to the train carriages.

Possible Sabotage

Unconfirmed reports suggest the collapse may have been the result of a planned sabotage. According to media sources, four explosive devices were allegedly planted: two on the bridge supports and two on the railway tracks. These detonated just as the train passed under the bridge.

Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz confirmed the incident and stated that the collapse occurred on a section of the A240 federal highway, involving both road vehicles and a passenger train.

Emergency response teams, law enforcement, and investigators are working at the scene. The attack appears to be yet another attempt to disrupt critical civilian infrastructure deep inside Russian territory.