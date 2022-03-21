© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
3/17/2022 Miles Guo: What kind of scheme did Wang Huning plot for Xi Jinping? Xi is waiting for the outbreak of the COVID vaccine disasters in May, when the US will be facing an influx of refugees from all over the world. Xi wants to take down the US with COVID vaccine catastrophe and refugee crisis