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TheBubbaNews: 'Brave New World' Need Proof of Vaccines & 10 BOOSTERS [08.09.2021]
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60 views • September 09, 2021
In this parody clip, proof of vaccination changes from just having the app this year to Need Proof of 10 boosters next year. #coronavirus #booster #vaccines #vaccinepassport #healthpass #boostershots #Vaccinebooster
2,307 views Sep 8, 2021
TheBubbaNews
6.04K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Vn0GmkMLpxA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
2,307 views Sep 8, 2021
TheBubbaNews
6.04K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Vn0GmkMLpxA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
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