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Ep 233 | Alex - From type 1 diabetes. Changing your mindset about disease and recovering your health
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11 views • April 22, 2021
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Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Alex came back on the show to share a more detailed look at his story and how dealing with type 1 diabetes was not just a case of changing his diet, eating a few salads and that was it. He shares a lot more in this episode including:
Eliminate acidity from the body - his eye infections and blotchy legs;
What am I holding on to?;
How to meditate and breathe; Wim Hoff;
Trauma and emotion cause disease; how hypnotherapy helped me;
How to find the right therapy and therapist for you.
We also touch on the current health situation in the world.
Soundbites of this episode can be found here:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/04/20/soundbites-from-episode-233-alex-from-type-1-diabetes-changing-your-mindset-about-disease-and-health/
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Alex came back on the show to share a more detailed look at his story and how dealing with type 1 diabetes was not just a case of changing his diet, eating a few salads and that was it. He shares a lot more in this episode including:
Eliminate acidity from the body - his eye infections and blotchy legs;
What am I holding on to?;
How to meditate and breathe; Wim Hoff;
Trauma and emotion cause disease; how hypnotherapy helped me;
How to find the right therapy and therapist for you.
We also touch on the current health situation in the world.
Soundbites of this episode can be found here:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/04/20/soundbites-from-episode-233-alex-from-type-1-diabetes-changing-your-mindset-about-disease-and-health/
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
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