Create New Account
EXCLUSIVE Michael Matt | Pope Francis has sparked Catholic backlash. Part 1
channel image
High Hopes
2832 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
15 views
Published Yesterday

John-Henry Westen


Oct 6, 2023


Pope Francis’ Latin Mass crackdown has sparked international Catholic backlash. Michael Matt, editor of The Remnant Newspaper, reacts in an exclusive one-on-one interview with John-Henry Westen — sharing essential insights into how faithful Catholics can remain united and resolute in their beliefs as expressed throughout Catholic Tradition. The Vatican's globalist agenda is reaching a fever pitch. Michael Matt is exposing it all.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3n7ans-exclusive-michael-matt-pope-francis-has-sparked-catholic-backlash.-part-1.html

Keywords
christianglobalistscatholicvaticanbacklashcrackdownmichael mattlatin massjohn-henry westenpoope francis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket