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Gruesome Afghan Muslim Rape Marathon in Swedish refugee camp, Socialist-' It's racism to expel them'
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27 views • July 12, 2019
This is what happens when you open you doors, to help people and let everyone in with no proof of who they are or, where they come from.
This is what the Socialists are doing in every country around the world.
They are destroying Western Christian Civilisation and our women and children are being gang raped by savages who do not belong here.
This is what the Socialists are doing in every country around the world.
They are destroying Western Christian Civilisation and our women and children are being gang raped by savages who do not belong here.
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