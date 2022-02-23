Dr. José Luis Sevillano on strange tentacle-like "life form" found in Pfizer vaccine

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Dr. Sevillano has been tracking these structures and monitoring their growth pattern and behavior.
It's striking that these structures show no movement, yet they grow as the hours go by.
Researchers such as Dr. Pablo Campra and Mik Andersen of Corona2Inspect theorize that these filaments grow thanks to the action of DNA crystals, which possess information that gives these filaments in question the necessary instructions for their expansion by one of their poles.
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