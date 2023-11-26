Create New Account
309) Plasmónica, Invisibilidade e outros relatos interessantes
#ElectrosmogPortugal
A EXPLICAÇÃO TÉCNICA QUALIFICADA sobre as imagens do desaparecimento do Vôo 370 das Linhas Aéreas da Malásia (8 de Março de 2014) de Kuala Lumpur para Pequim. E outros relatos interessantes sobe outros factos conhecidos.


Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Nov 25, 2023.

Thank you mac, over and out : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.0566E93B-D7F6-4410-B8E0-1C0CF5B49759:f

Créditos ao canal Greg Reese, Nov 22, 2023.

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 Captured by Unknown Forces : https://banned.video/watch?id=655e5869bd234d5f1ac1f43d

INFOWARS USA : https://twitter.com/InfoWars_tv/status/1727501990291177609

The Reese Report : https://gregreese.substack.com/


A EXPLICAÇÃO TÉCNICA QUALIFICADA

(NATO) COSMIC - Control of Secret Material in an International Command

(OTAN) COSMIC - Controlo de Material Secreto num Comando Internacional

— Classified information : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Classified_information

— Security clearance : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Security_clearance

307) Comunicado oficial de autorizada COSMIC (Nov-21,2023) : https://www.brighteon.com/9dc0f3ba-424a-4cb5-849b-20a10fcfeac6


OUTROS RELATOS INTERESSANTES

Piasecki Helicopter (mais tarde Vertol Corporation) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piasecki_Helicopter

Beckley, West Virginia : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beckley,_West_Virginia

United States National Radio Quiet Zone (NRQZ) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_National_Radio_Quiet_Zone

Stent ou estente : https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stent

Jade Helm 15 : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jade_Helm_15_conspiracy_theories

SRI - American Scientific Research Institute (1946) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SRI_International

Aliança Cinco Olhos : https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alian%C3%A7a_Cinco_Olhos

Tratado de Segurança UK-USA : https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tratado_de_Seguran%C3%A7a_UK-USA

291) A tecnologia na Antárctida (Eric Hecker e a Raytheon) : https://www.brighteon.com/3f00482a-1583-4142-95ac-b19bd9f9b0da

13) Armas electromagnéticas (ep.2 - CNN 1985 e History Channel 2010) : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/97437258-ab16-4857-9899-edba2ac67156?index=49

University of Wisconsin–Madison : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Wisconsin%E2%80%93Madison

University of Wisconsin–Whitewater : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Wisconsin%E2%80%93Whitewater

NORTHCOM : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Northern_Command

Dugway Proving Ground (Instalação do Exército dos EUA, Condado de Tooele, Utah) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dugway_Proving_Ground


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

ovnidronemh370neutrinoplasmonicainvisibilidadeoptgeneticafotonica

