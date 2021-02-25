© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Busting Breast Cancer and Breaking Open the Multi-Billion Dollar Industry That is Breast Cancer Treatment
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • February 25, 2021
What if everything we have been told about breast cancer prevention is wrong? Dr. Susan Wadia-Ells, author of the new book, Busting Breast Cancer: Five Simple Steps to Keep Breast Cancer Out of Your Body, has combined decades of ignored statistical studies with the recently published metabolic theory of cancer, to help women learn how to block most breast cancer from taking form in their bodies.
Tune in to learn more about:
Why 75 percent of US women are now overweight or obese, causing the US to have the highest breast cancer rates in the world, no matter one’s age.
Why year-round outdoor/indoor tanning and taking 5,000-10,000 IUs of D3 supplements daily, can block most breast cancer from happening.
What is causing today’s growing, but still unreported, metastatic breast cancer epidemic that is reaping billions, annually, for the cancer industry
After losing three close friends to recurrent metastatic breast cancer, Dr Wadia-Ells decided to try and understand how to best protect herself and other women from developing breast cancer. In 2013 she discovered the newly published book, Cancer as a Metabolic Disease: On the Origin, Management and Prevention of Cancer, by Dr. Thomas N. Seyfried, the eminent Boston College biologist. Now understanding the exact biological steps that suffocate our cell’s power batteries or mitochondria to create that first cancer cell, as described in Dr Seyfried, textbook, Dr Wadia-Ells was now able to develop the Five Simple Steps for effective breast cancer prevention.
These steps include: losing all excess body fat; raising vitamin D3 blood levels above 60 ng/ml; avoiding all birth control drugs, IUDs and menopausal relief drugs that contain the man-made chemical progestin; keeping one’s body detoxified of hormone-like chemicals found in food, water, air, furniture and personal care products, and having an annual thermogram to monitor any pre-cancerous inflammation in breast tissue. Together, her five simple steps and the metabolic theory of cancer tell us why one woman develops breast cancer, while another woman never will.
To support the development of effective non-toxic metabolic protocols to treat early stage and metastatic cancer, Dr. Wadia-Ells has committed 20 percent of her book’s profits to the Foundation for Metabolic Cancer Therapies.
For more information visit https://www.bustingbreastcancer.com/
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
Tune in to learn more about:
Why 75 percent of US women are now overweight or obese, causing the US to have the highest breast cancer rates in the world, no matter one’s age.
Why year-round outdoor/indoor tanning and taking 5,000-10,000 IUs of D3 supplements daily, can block most breast cancer from happening.
What is causing today’s growing, but still unreported, metastatic breast cancer epidemic that is reaping billions, annually, for the cancer industry
After losing three close friends to recurrent metastatic breast cancer, Dr Wadia-Ells decided to try and understand how to best protect herself and other women from developing breast cancer. In 2013 she discovered the newly published book, Cancer as a Metabolic Disease: On the Origin, Management and Prevention of Cancer, by Dr. Thomas N. Seyfried, the eminent Boston College biologist. Now understanding the exact biological steps that suffocate our cell’s power batteries or mitochondria to create that first cancer cell, as described in Dr Seyfried, textbook, Dr Wadia-Ells was now able to develop the Five Simple Steps for effective breast cancer prevention.
These steps include: losing all excess body fat; raising vitamin D3 blood levels above 60 ng/ml; avoiding all birth control drugs, IUDs and menopausal relief drugs that contain the man-made chemical progestin; keeping one’s body detoxified of hormone-like chemicals found in food, water, air, furniture and personal care products, and having an annual thermogram to monitor any pre-cancerous inflammation in breast tissue. Together, her five simple steps and the metabolic theory of cancer tell us why one woman develops breast cancer, while another woman never will.
To support the development of effective non-toxic metabolic protocols to treat early stage and metastatic cancer, Dr. Wadia-Ells has committed 20 percent of her book’s profits to the Foundation for Metabolic Cancer Therapies.
For more information visit https://www.bustingbreastcancer.com/
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.