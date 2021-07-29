WE ARE LIVING IN A HOAX!

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NATION OF ISLAM - FORCED VACCINATION A "DECLARATION OF WAR"
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NEW ZEALAND PM - COVID "SUSTAINED PROPAGANDA" GAFFE
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BILL GATES 200 BILLION DOLLAR VACCINE PROFIT
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